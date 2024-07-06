Home
Saudi crown price keen to develop Iran ties following Masoud Pezeshkian's election: Report

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark China-brokered deal to re-establish relations after years of regional rivalry.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 July 2024, 09:04 IST

Cairo: Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince congratulated Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as Iran's president, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

"I affirm my keenness on developing and deepening the relations between our countries and people and serve our mutual interests," SPA quoted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying.

In March 2023, Iran and Saudi Arabia signed a landmark China-brokered deal to re-establish relations after years of regional rivalry.

Since then, officials from both sides continued talks to bolster ties.

Published 06 July 2024, 09:04 IST
