Scammers prey on young Chinese desperate for jobs in bleak economy

Beijing: A Chinese mother went on television to seek justice for her 19-year-old intellectually disabled son after scammers tricked the desperate jobseeker into having breast augmentation surgery, in an incident that has sparked widespread outrage.

The teenager hoping for a job at a cosmetic surgery clinic in the central city of Wuhan was told the procedure would help him earn money, by winning followers through livestreaming.

The clinic even convinced him to borrow 30,000 yuan ($4,180) to pay for the surgery, his mother told a television station last week.

"For the sake of money, one can give up one's humanity," said one of more than 2,600 comments on China's Weibo social media platform where posts on the boy's plight have drawn more than 27 million views.

"Worse than beasts!" said another.

The mother managed to get the loan cancelled, with the help of the TV station and lawyers, but the breast surgery had already been done.