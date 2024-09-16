Second assassination attempt on Donald Trump raises new questions about US Secret Service

As in Butler, the biggest issues in Trump's protection seem to involve securing the protective perimeter of a targeted site, even one they know as well as Trump's properties. The would-be shooter positioned himself in the bushes on the perimeter of the former president's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. A Secret Service agent was one hole ahead of Trump on the course and spotted the barrel of a gun, prompting agents to open fire on the man, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw of Palm Beach County said at a news conference Sunday.