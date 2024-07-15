Secret Service under scrutiny after assassination attempt on Trump

Washington: President Joe Biden on Sunday called for an “independent review” of security measures before and after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump the previous day, while directing the Secret Service to review all of its security measures for the Republican National Convention this week.

Biden’s directive, though brief and without specifics, is likely to increase the scrutiny of the decisions and possible failures of the agency charged first and foremost with protecting the lives of the country’s current and former leaders, and their families.

Less than 24 hours after Trump was injured at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, members of Congress were promising hearings and former law enforcement officials were questioning why the warehouse roof where the would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired shots was not covered by the Secret Service’s security perimeter, despite being within the range of some guns.