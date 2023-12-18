Seoul’s Gyeongbokgung Palace vandalised twice over the weekend

The Gyeongbokgung Palace, a national treasure in the heart of South Korea’s capital of Seoul that draws millions of visitors each year, was vandalised with graffiti twice over the weekend.

Parts of the 14th century palace were spray painted in red and blue on Saturday and Sunday nights, according to police. Police said at least two people acted on Saturday, and at least one person did on Sunday.

They have yet to identify the suspects from Saturday. One person handed themselves in to police on Monday morning. Police have not determined a motive.

While graffiti is more common in alleyways and tunnels in South Korea, heritage sites are a rare target in the country, and have special protections under the law, with violators facing stiff prison sentences and fines.

The palace is one of the five grand palaces built during the Joseon Dynasty and boasts clay folklore statues, the king’s throne hall, and expansive roofs made from fired clay tiles in red, blue and green.

It’s nestled at the foot of a major mountain, Bugaksan, among the modern office buildings of central Seoul. It was used by Gucci this year to host a fashion show.

Authorities were first alerted to vandalism at the palace about 2 am Saturday. The words “free movie” in Korean and several website addresses were written with blue and red spray paint.