Serbian LGBTQ+ couples hope Greek marriage law kick-starts change

Stefana Budimirovic and Radica Stevanov share a home and dream of starting a family, but the lesbian couple's relationship does not exist in the eyes of the law in Serbia - one of more than a dozen European nations yet to recognise same-sex unions.

"Everything (we have) is in just either one of our names," said Budimirovic, 33, as she described the everyday problems the couple face. "(Radica's) name needs to be on the paperwork for the house, we need to be legally covered."

But Greece's decision last month to legalise same-sex marriage - becoming the first Orthodox Christian nation to do so - has raised hopes of rights gains among LGBTQ+ people in other mainly Orthodox countries in the Balkans, such as Serbia.