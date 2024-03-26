Several people killed in accident at abandoned Liberia gold mine

"I was told that seven persons died, but I can't say much until the team gets there. The mines had been abandoned several months ago," Paye told Reuters, adding that he did not know which company had operated the site.

"If we get the details of the company, the law will take its course," he said.

Liberia, one of the world's poorest countries, is rich in minerals, including gold, diamonds and iron ore. Paye gave no details about the nature of the accident.