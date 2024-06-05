Sharif courts investments from China; guarantees fool-proof security of Chinese personnel from terror attacks

Beijing/Shenzhen: On a mission to seek investments from China to revive Pakistan’s cash-strapped economy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday assured full security to the Chinese personnel from the recurring terrorist attacks targeting them.

Sharif reached the high-tech southern city of Shenzhen on Tuesday on the first leg of his five-day official visit to China.

The 72-year-old leader embarked on his first visit to China after he took over as prime minister for the second term after his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party-led coalition government assumed power in March.

Addressing the Pakistan-China Business Forum, Sharif assured all-out facilitation to Chinese investors and security of Chinese individuals, projects, and investments in Pakistan, state-run Associated Press Pakistan reported.

He said his government had taken various measures to ensure fool-proof security to protect the lives of Chinese workers in Pakistan.