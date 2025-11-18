<p>New Delhi/Dhaka: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bangaldesh">Bangladesh</a> on Tuesday remained calm but tense as security forces kept a tight grip on the streets across major cities, following the Awami League's call for a "nationwide total shutdown” to protest the death sentence handed down to its chief and former prime minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sheikh%20hasina">Sheikh Hasina.</a></p><p>No incident of violence was reported, while traffic in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dhaka">Dhaka</a> and other major cities stayed thin and public movement was limited amid fears of possible unrest following Monday's high-profile verdict.</p>.India remains committed to best interests of people of Bangladesh: Ministry of External Affairs on Sheikh Hasina verdict.<p>"The transport flow is thin as the people preferred to stay indoors," a transport operator in Dhaka said.</p><p>Many offices and educational institutions recorded low attendance as people chose to stay indoors amid uncertainty.</p><p>Heavily armed police, Rapid Action Battalion personnel and paramilitary units continued round-the-clock patrols, especially around government buildings, party offices and key intersections.</p><p>Authorities kept security cordons in parts of the capital, while checkpoints and barricades remained in place.</p><p>Hasina's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=awami%20league">Awami League</a> party, in a statement posted on social media on Monday, called for a "nationwide total shutdown" on Tuesday in protest against Hasina's verdict. It has also called for "nationwide demonstrations, protests, and resistance" from Nov 19-21.</p><p>"Our systematic democratic movement will continue until the fall of the illegal, unconstitutional government of killer–fascist (Muhammad) Yunus and the restoration of a democratic state system," the statement said.</p><p>The party termed the verdict “politically motivated”, "malicious, retaliatory, and vengeful".</p><p>Hasina, 78, was on Monday sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests last year.</p><p>It also handed the death sentence to former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on similar charges.</p><p>Hasina has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.</p><p>Commenting on the verdict, Hasina denied the charges as "biased and politically motivated" and said the judgment has been made by a "rigged tribunal" established and presided over by an "unelected government with no democratic mandate". </p>