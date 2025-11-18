Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sheikh Hasina death sentence: Calm but tense Bangladesh under tight security as Awami League calls shutdown

No incident of violence was reported, while traffic in Dhaka and other major cities stayed thin and public movement was limited amid fears of possible unrest following Monday's high-profile verdict.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 07:03 IST
World newsBangladeshSheikh HasinaAwami League

Follow us on :

Follow Us