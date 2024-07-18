Shooter's phone had details on both Trump and Biden, FBI finds

FBI officials told members of Congress on Wednesday that the gunman who tried to kill former President Donald Trump used his cellphone and other devices to search images of Trump and President Joe Biden, along with an array of public figures.

The 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, also looked up dates of Trump’s appearances and the Democratic National Convention, according to people on two conference calls held to answer lawmakers’ questions.

And, at least once, his browsing history signaled concerns about his own mental state. He also seems to have previewed his attack on Steam, a gaming platform he frequented, telling fellow gamers he planned to make his “premiere” on July 13, the day of the shooting.