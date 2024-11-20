Single at work? Chinese company offers cash incentives for dating

<p>With people spending most of their adult lives in workspaces, one may think that offices provide fertile grounds for blossoming romances.</p><p>However, that's usually not the case, but a Chinese company is looking to change that.</p><p>According to a <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3287011/china-firm-offers-cash-incentives-help-staff-find-love-boost-happiness-sense-belonging" rel="nofollow">report</a> by the <em>South China Morning Post</em>, a company in southern China has introduced a new initiative to promote workplace romances: cash incentives.</p><p>With the goal of enhancing the sense of belonging of workers and their overall happiness, Shenzen-based Insta360 has promised to award workers money for finding love. But it's not very straightforward.</p><p>As per the report, the company—Insta360—has promised to pay its employees $10 (Rs 850) for each valid post that introduces a single person outside the firm on its dating platform.</p>.Love beyond borders: Chinese man studying in Australia travelled home every week to meet girlfriend .<p>But it gets better: if an employee matches with one of these outsiders on the dating platform and maintains a successful relationship with them for three months, Insta360 has promised to reward both people in the relationship, as well as their matchmaker around $140 each (approx. Rs 12,000).</p><p><em>SCMP</em> reported that nearly 500 such posts had been published on Insta360's forum by November 11, while the company had already distributed awards worth 10,000 yuan or approximately $1,400 (approx Rs 1.2 lakh) to those who shared posts about single people.</p><p>However, Insta360 has yet to give out any dating bonuses: with the initative being less than three-months old, it's understood that the payment criteria is yet to be fulfilled.</p><p>The publication further reported that the initiative has been well-received by the staff (no surprises there) and it remains to be seen whether a wave of new relationships breaks Insta360's bank.</p>