<p>Peshawar: At least six soldiers, including a Captain, were killed in an IED blast targeting a convoy of the security forces in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said.</p>.<p>The convoy came under attack in Sultani area in the restive Kurram tribal district bordering Afghanistan. In the ensuing gunbattle, seven terrorists were killed.</p>.<p>The terrorists opened fire on the convoy while it was moving through the area. During the engagement, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Dogar, causing heavy casualties.</p>.Pakistan security forces avert terror bid, three terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>As a result of the blast, one officer and five soldiers were killed.</p>.<p>Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the perpetrators.</p>.<p>Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel and security forces.</p>.<p>The spike followed the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s breach of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.</p>.<p>On Sunday, security forces foiled two major terrorist infiltration attempts from Afghanistan, killing 25 militants, including four suicide bombers, and seizing a large cache of weapons and explosives in separate operations in North Waziristan and Kurram districts, according to the ISPR. </p>