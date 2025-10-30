Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Six soldiers killed in IED blast in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The terrorists opened fire on the convoy while it was moving through the area. During the engagement, an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated near Dogar, causing heavy casualties.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 02:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 02:00 IST
World newsPakistanKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on :

Follow Us