Skeleton in the closet: Workers hired to clean Japanese man's house find his mother's remains

In a shocking incident, human remains were found in a Japanese man's house by cleaning professionals.
According to a report by South China Morning Post, the cleaners who were hired by the man, discovered the remains of his mother who had gone missing almost a decade ago.
The Japanese man had hired a cleaning company to tidy his 'garbage house' in Japan's Kyoto, where he used to live with his father, mother and an elder sister.
According to SCMP, the man lived alone at the house since his sister had moved out for work, mother went missing about 10 years ago, and his father has passed away.
The man who planned to move out owing to a new job had hired professionals from a cleaning company, who sent 8 workers to clean up his house in 7 hours.
After about three hours of working, the cleaners were shocked when they found items that resembled human bones while lifting old blankets and bedding, the publication reported.
When they informed the owner, the man suspected those bones to be his mother's remains.
According to SCMP, the man said, "It’s possible that my mother came back after a few days away and no one in the family noticed. Also, because the house was filled with stinking garbage, no one noticed any unusual odours (sic)."
According to the publication's report, the owner of the cleaning company Kouki Nishioka said, "Initially, the workers were shocked upon discovering the bones, but they managed to adapt more quickly than normal people."
He said, "This is because we receive at least 10 orders a month to clean up after ‘lonely deaths' (sic)."
As the news spread about the startling discovery, reactions poured in.
"I remember people who push for marriage and having children often say if you don’t get married and have kids, no one will know if you die alone in your room. Well, this woman was married and had two kids, yet look what happened (sic)," the report quoted a reaction.
Another said, "How can someone live in a house so filthy and smelly that they don’t even notice the smell of a decomposing body? Every time I read news like this, I’m stunned (sic)."
Published 20 August 2024, 06:43 IST