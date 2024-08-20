Skeleton in the closet: Workers hired to clean Japanese man's house find his mother's remains

In a shocking incident, human remains were found in a Japanese man's house by cleaning professionals.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, the cleaners who were hired by the man, discovered the remains of his mother who had gone missing almost a decade ago.

The Japanese man had hired a cleaning company to tidy his 'garbage house' in Japan's Kyoto, where he used to live with his father, mother and an elder sister.

According to SCMP, the man lived alone at the house since his sister had moved out for work, mother went missing about 10 years ago, and his father has passed away.

The man who planned to move out owing to a new job had hired professionals from a cleaning company, who sent 8 workers to clean up his house in 7 hours.

After about three hours of working, the cleaners were shocked when they found items that resembled human bones while lifting old blankets and bedding, the publication reported.

When they informed the owner, the man suspected those bones to be his mother's remains.