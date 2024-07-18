Slovakia, Hungary say Ukraine has halted Lukoil's Russian oil transit

Russia continues to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, despite Moscow's invasion in February 2022 and the ensuing military conflict, the largest on the continent since the World War Two.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday gas shipments from Russia to Hungary were flowing unobstructed through the TurkStream pipeline on the Black Sea, but crude oil was no longer transferred by Lukoil through Ukraine.

"Due to a new legal situation in Ukraine, Lukoil is no longer delivering to Hungary, and now we are working on a solution that would allow oil transit to restart as Russian oil is very important for our energy security," Szijjarto said.

Industry sources said some 1.1 million metric tons per month, or some 250,000 barrels per day, of Russian oil have been exported via Druzhba's southern spur, of which around 900,000 tons are almost equally split between Slovakia and Hungary.

Hungary's energy company MOL owns refineries in landlocked Hungary and Slovakia, both of which are fed by the Druzhba pipeline's southern spur. The refineries need major investment to diversify its Danube and Slovnaft refineries away from Urals oil.

Szijjarto said on Tuesday that a legal solution that MOL is working on would allow Lukoil to transport crude oil to Hungary through Ukraine and Belarus.