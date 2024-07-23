So who's next? Kamala Harris among leading contenders to replace Joe Biden in US Presidential race

US Vice President Kamala Harris is potentially poised to become the Democratic presidential nominee for the November election. Harris has already received a number of endorsements in the wake of Biden's decision to step aside, and for many, she's the natural choice.
Billionaire Illinois Governor J B Pritzker has emerged as a significant force within the party. He lent his support to support Biden's campaign by organizing the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month by utilizing his financial resources from Hyatt Hotels. While Illinois is a strong Democratic state, neighboring Wisconsin is one of the most critical battlegrounds in the 2024 election.
Gretchen Whitmer has established a solid foundation in the highly competitive state of Michigan, campaigning on a platform of direct communication and everyday concerns. Whitmer caught Biden's eye in 2020, undergoing vetting as a potential running mate before he ultimately chose Harris. Whitmer has since been a prominent supporter and spokesperson for Biden's re-election campaign.
A native of San Francisco, Gavin Newsom began his political career by volunteering for Willie Brown's mayoral campaign in 1995. This year, Newsom has kept a high national profile by publicly challenging Republican presidential candidates, despite not running for office himself. He has been a steadfast defender of Biden, even as criticism grew following the president's lackluster debate performance against Republican nominee Donald Trump.
Josh Shapiro, who became Pennsylvania's governor just last year, is already emerging as a rising star in national politics. With a legal background similar to Harris' own — having previously served as the state's attorney general — Shapiro has a proven track record of winning elections against Republicans. Democrats see Pennsylvania as a crucial state they need to secure in the November election.
A determined leader, Roy Cooper has secured six statewide general election victories over two decades in a state where Republicans often dominate federal races and control the legislature. Serving as North Carolina's governor since 2017, Cooper is currently in his second term. Before becoming governor, he practiced law for nearly twenty years and held positions in both the state House and Senate before being elected attorney general in 2000.
Andy Beshear has built a notable political career in a predominantly Republican state that supported Donald Trump by over 25 percentage points in 2020. Beshear has highlighted his achievements in creating jobs, supporting public education, and expanding healthcare access in Kentucky. During his tenure, he has vetoed bills banning abortions and gender-affirming care for transgender youth, though these vetoes were overridden by the Republican-controlled legislature.
Published 23 July 2024, 17:18 IST