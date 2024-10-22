Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Son of founder of modern Singapore says he is now a political refugee

In a Facebook post, Lee, the estranged brother of former premier Lee Hsien Loong, said Britain has determined he faces 'a well-founded risk of persecution, and cannot safely return to Singapore'.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 08:36 IST
World newsSingaporeTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us