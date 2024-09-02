South Korea police launch probe into Telegram over online sex crimes: Report

Seoul: South Korean police have launched an investigation into the messaging platform Telegram over deepfake online sex crimes, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing a senior police official.

The probe will examine whether it had been abetting distribution of sexually explicit deepfake content, Yonhap said, quoting the head of the National Office of Investigation.

An official at the National Police Agency's cyber investigation bureau declined to confirm the report when reached by telephone.

South Korean authorities have called on Telegram and other social media platforms for cooperation in fighting sexually explicit deepfake content.