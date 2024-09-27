South Korea to lift fees for doctors treating severe illness in strained medical system

Seoul: South Korea will use 10 trillion won ($7.59 billion) in health insurance funds over three years to raise fees doctors receive for treating severe illnesses, the health ministry said on Friday, as a walkout by young doctors strains the health system.

The move will incentivise major general hospitals to focus more on treating severe, emergency or rare diseases, and is part of a push to gradually reduce dependence on trainee doctors who should focus on training, the ministry announced at a briefing.

Thousands of trainee doctors, including interns and resident doctors, walked off the job in February to protest against plans to lift medical student numbers by 2,000 a year to meet what the government projects will be a severe shortage of doctors.