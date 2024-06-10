South Korea, US work on joint strategy over North nuclear threat

Seoul: Senior South Korean and US defence officials met in Seoul on Monday to work on new guidelines to coordinate their response to any nuclear threat from North Korea, officials said.

The guidelines laid out the principles and procedures for maintaining and enhancing a "credible and effective" nuclear deterrence policy and posture, according to a joint statement from the allies' third closed-doors talks on the issue.

The Nuclear Consultative Group meeting came amid signs North Korea is racing to develop its nuclear arms and delivery systems.