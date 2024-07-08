Spain to introduce 'porn passport': What is it, how does it work?

Once a user's age is verified, a pack 30 tokens valid for 30 days will be issued by the system to prevent frequent age checks. After these tokens are exhausted, however, age verification will be necessary again.

Access to porn sites

Under the new system, access to porn sites will take a different turn.

When typing the address of a porn site, a user will either get a QR code (if they are on their computer) or a link (if they are on their phone). Upon scanning the code/clicking the link, the Digital Wallet app will establish a connection and present credentials that prove that a user is of the appropriate age. This, of course, will be done anonymously without revealing details of the user.