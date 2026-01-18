Menu
Spanish PM Sanchez says US invasion of Greenland 'would make Putin happiest man on earth'

Sanchez said any military action by the US ‌against Denmark's vast Arctic island would damage ⁠NATO and legitimize the ‌invasion of Ukraine by Russia.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 09:43 IST
