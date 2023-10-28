Sponge bombs: Israel conducting tests of 'chemical grenades' to seal off Hamas' tunnel networks

Israel is said to be developing "sponge bombs" to combat Hamas through its tunnel network. These bombs create a rapid expansion of foam that subsequently hardens, aiming to disrupt and neutralize the tunnels effectively.

Hamas allegedly has an extensive network of tunnels beneath the sandy coastal strip and its borders. These tunnels are reported to vary in length, spanning hundreds of kilometers, and can reach depths of up to 80 meters.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Israel has been conducting tests on chemical grenades designed to seal off gaps or tunnel entrances used by Hamas operatives.

These grenades are enclosed in a protective plastic container with a metal barrier separating two distinct liquids. Upon activation, these liquids combine and move towards their intended target.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had been observed deploying these devices during exercises in a simulated tunnel system near the Gaza border in 2021.