Sri Lanka to lift ban on vehicle imports by Feb 2025

Colombo: Sri Lanka will lift the restrictions on the import of all vehicles in a phased-out manner by February next year as part of the island nation's efforts to "restore normalcy in the economy", according to an official release.

The ban would be lifted from October 1 in three phases as part of a broader economic recovery strategy tied to the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Programme of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an official statement by President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said on Friday.

The Cabinet approval granted to allow motor vehicle imports comes after four years of "stringent import restrictions" imposed to preserve the island nation's foreign exchange reserves during the acute economic crisis, the President's Media Division said.