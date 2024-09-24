Sri Lanka's new president Dissanayake promises change

"Our politics needs to be cleaner, and the people have called for a different political culture," he added. "I am ready to commit to that change."

Dissanayake ran as the candidate for the National People's Power (NPP) alliance, which includes his Janatha Vimukhti Peremuna (JVP) party that traditionally championed Marxist economic policies centred on protectionism and state intervention.

In recent years the party has taken more centrist positions.

Outside, dozens of supporters held up posters carrying his image, with some waving the Sri Lankan flag and chanting "AKD", the initials of the new president, who displaces the incumbent, veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"I’m very happy," said one of them, beautician Iroma Nilanthi Liyanage, adding that Dissanayake inspired supporters with hope. "We worked very hard for this victory. For the first time the poor people have someone who stands for them."

Tasks he now faces include setting up a new cabinet and wooing parliament, where his party has just three of 225 seats, to pass a budget under the terms of a $2.9-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).