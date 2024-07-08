Storm Beryl shifts toward Houston, could make landfall as Category 2 hurricane

School systems including Houston's - the state's largest - said they would be closed Monday.

National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan warned on Sunday afternoon that residents had only a few more hours to prepare. "If you have been asked to leave by local officials, please do so," he said.

Acting Texas Governor Dan Patrick said Beryl "will be a deadly storm for people who are directly in that path." He declared 120 counties to be in a disaster area.

The storm has prompted closures or vessel traffic restrictions at multiple ports in cities from Houston to Corpus Christi, which is the top crude oil export hub in the US The closures could disrupt crude oil exports, shipments of crude to refineries, and motor fuel from these plants.

Temperatures in the region are forecast at above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) in the coming days, including heat indices as high as 108 on Sunday. Parts of eastern Texas were on flood watch ahead of the storm, which had maximum wind speeds of 60 mph (96 kph) as of Sunday morning.

Earlier this week the storm, which at one point intensified into the earliest Category 5 hurricane on record, left a deadly trail of destruction across the Caribbean. It swept through Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in addition to unleashing heavy rainfall on northern Venezuela.

It has claimed at least 11 lives, tearing apart buildings while felling power lines and trees.

Beryl last made landfall on Friday, crossing Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and causing power outages in some areas. It largely spared the top beach destinations there and caused no casualties. Video showed the international airport at Cancun packed with tourists on Saturday as they rescheduled flights home after the storm.

With Beryl now approaching Texas, the National Weather Service warned of storm surges causing coastal flooding and rip currents.