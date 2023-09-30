Suicide bomber kills at least 7 in Somalia; Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group claims responsibility

A suicide bomber set off an explosion at a shop selling tea in Somalia's capital on Friday, killing at least seven people, a witness and medical personnel.

Al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its Arabic media unit Shahada News Agency, the SITE Intelligence Group reported on Friday. It put the number of dead at 11 and wounded at 18; its numbers on casualties in attacks often differ from government figures.

The Friday afternoon blast occurred at a checkpoint on a road leading to the parliament and the president's office and the shop is frequented by soldiers, the witness said.