Sunak hurt and angry over Reform volunteer's racial slur

Sunak, currently campaigning for a July 4 national election that his Conservative Party is tipped to lose after 14 years in power, was born in the southern English port city of Southampton to Hindu parents of Punjabi Indian descent.

"My two daughters have to see and hear Reform people who campaign for Nigel Farage calling me an effing Paki. It hurts and it makes me angry, and I think he has some questions to answer," Sunak told broadcasters.

"I don't repeat those words lightly, I do so deliberately because this is too important not to call out clearly for what it is," he added.

Farage said on Thursday when comments were first broadcast on Thursday that he was dismayed by the language used. But on Friday he suggested, without providing evidence, that Parker was an actor involved in a "complete and utter set-up" to undermine Reform during the election campaign.

"He (Parker) was acting from the moment he came into the office," Farage told the BBC.

Channel 4 News said its reporters did not know Parker before they met him as a Reform volunteer.

In the video, which was covertly filmed, Parker says: "I've always been a Tory (Conservative) voter but what annoys me is that fucking Paki we've got in. What good is he? You tell me, you know. He's just wet. Fucking useless."

Parker later told Channel 4 News in a statement that he had apologised to Farage and Reform "if my personal views have reflected badly on them and brought them into disrepute as this was not my intention". His statement did not address Sunak.

Reuters could not immediately reach Parker for comment.