Sunak says he abhors antisemitism from all, including Musk

By Kitty Donaldson and Francine Lacqua

Rishi Sunak said he condemns antisemitism “in all its forms,” in a careful criticism of Elon Musk that stopped short of the full-throated condemnation by US President Joe Biden and others who have accused the tech entrepreneur of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform.

“I don’t tend to get in the business of scrutinizing what every single person says who I’ve interacted with. Of course I abhor antisemitism,” Sunak said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Sunday, when asked about his views on Musk. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re Elon Musk or you’re someone on the street who’s shouting abuse at someone who happens to be walking past you, that’s wrong in all its forms. Antisemitism in all its forms is completely and utterly wrong.”

Musk triggered a backlash this month when he agreed with a post on X, formerly Twitter, that falsely claimed Jewish people are stoking hatred against White people, saying the user was speaking “the actual truth.” Firms including Walt Disney Co., Apple Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. withdrew advertising spending. Biden’s office condemned the “abhorrent promotion of antisemitic and racist hate in the strongest terms.”

Sunak has been dragged into the furor because he chose to share a stage with Musk at the UK’s AI Safety Summit in early November. The premier interviewed the tech entrepreneur for nearly an hour, discussing how technology could make paid work redundant — though without generating any particular controversy.