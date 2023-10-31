Suspected gunman holed up in Japan post office with hostages

A suspected gunman has taken at least two people hostage in a post office in Japan after wounding two other people in a shooting at a hospital, authorities and media said on Tuesday.

The government of the city of Warabi, just north of Tokyo, said in a statement an undetermined number of hostages were taken by a man "in possession of something like a handgun".

At least two female post office workers in their 20s and 30s had been taken hostage, media reported.