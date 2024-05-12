Switzerland won Eurovision's jury vote, while viewers favoured Croatia, Israel

How did the expeert vote compare to those of viewers?

The jury votes often deviate sharply from those of viewers.

Music professionals ranked Switzerland as the number one act with 365 points, ahead of France with 218 points. Israel was only 12th with 52 points.

The popular vote ranked Croatia first with 337 points, ahead of Israel with 323 points and Ukraine in third with 307 points. France came fourth with 227 points while overall winner Switzerland was fifth with 226.

How many professional juries awarded 12 points Nemo?

In total 22 juries gave a full score to Switzerland's Nemo.

Dis any professional juries award Isreal 12 points?

None of the national juries gave 12 points to Eden Golan and her song "Hurricane".

In how many countries did Israel win the popular vote?

Israel won the popular vote in 15 countries, including in Britain, France and Germany as well as in the "rest-of-the-world" category, more than any other contestant.

Croatia won the popular vote of nine nations.

Did Nemo win the popular vote in any country?

Only viewers in Ukraine awarded Switzerland's Nemo the full 12 points.