Homeworld

Syria shoots down Israeli missiles over Damascus surroundings

Last Updated 17 November 2023, 04:24 IST
Last Updated 17 November 2023, 04:24 IST

Syria shot down Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights towards the surroundings of the capital Damascus in the early hours of Friday, the Syrian army said.

Most of the Israeli missiles were intercepted but some caused material damage, the army said in a statement.

The Israeli military declined comment.

Last week, Israel's military said an organisation in Syria launched a drone that hit a school in the southern Israeli city of Eilat and that it struck the group in response.

There have been a spate of attacks in the region since Oct. 7, when Palestinian Hamas militants attacked Israel and Israel retaliated.

On Nov. 8, Syria also said Israel had carried out an aerial attack targeting military sites in southern Syria as the Hamas-Israel conflict led to an increase in tit-for-tat attacks.

(Published 17 November 2023, 04:24 IST)
World newsSyriaIsraelMissile

