Taiwan curtails annual war games as Typhoon Gaemi barrels towards island

Hualien, Taiwan: Taiwan curtailed its annual Han Kuang war games on Tuesday as Typhoon Gaemi barrelled towards the island and the government issued a land warning given the expected strong winds and torrential rain as it hits the coast.

Gaemi, the first typhoon of the season to affect Taiwan, is expected to make landfall on the northeast coast between sometime on Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday, according to the island's Central Weather Administration.

Currently categorised as a medium strength typhoon by Taiwan, it is then likely to move across the Taiwan Strait and then hit the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian in the early hours of Friday.

Taiwan's government issued a land warning for the typhoon, centred on Taiwan's east and northeast, meaning that is where it is most likely to make landfall.