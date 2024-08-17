Teamsters union says Kamala Harris has accepted offer to meet its leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted an offer from the leadership of the Teamsters union to meet for a roundtable discussion, according to the union.

A date has not yet been scheduled for the discussion with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a powerful union with about 1.3 million members. Harris has tried to shore up support from unions, a key voting bloc with outsize influence in battleground states including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Other large labor organizations like the United Auto Workers and the AFL-CIO have lined up behind Harris. The Teamsters, which endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, has not endorsed a presidential candidate in this election.

“We look forward to Vice President Harris joining a roundtable of rank-and-file Teamsters to discuss the issues of importance to workers,” Kara Deniz, a Teamsters spokesperson, said in a statement Friday.

The Harris campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

Sean O’Brien, president of the Teamsters, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month, which prompted criticism among union members. He also requested a speaking slot at the Democratic convention, which begins Monday in Chicago. A final list of speakers has not been released.