Telegram CEO charged in France for crimes committed on his app

By Gaspard Sebag

Pavel Durov, the Chief Executive Officer of Telegram, was charged in France for complicity in the spread of sexual images of children and other crimes, in a rare example of a tech leader being held liable for the way their platform is used.

The case against Durov paints a picture of a platform almost entirely uncooperative with authorities and includes allegations he refused to help agencies run legal wiretaps on suspects, Paris prosecutors said in a statement late Wednesday. He faces further accusations of enabling organized criminals to carry out unlawful transactions on the platform.

The 39-year-old billionaire posted bail of €5 million ($5.6 million) after being questioned by a judge on Wednesday and following four days of police custody. He’s not allowed to leave France and must check in with the authorities twice a week.

Content spread via Telegram, which has 900 million active users, has frequently drawn the ire of governments ranging from the European Union to authoritarian regimes in Russia and Iran.

The platform is used by protesters and those who want a free space to criticize authoritarian regimes and has also become a hub for conspiracy theorists and extremists. Law enforcement agencies have found they have more leverage to persuade US tech companies like Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to cooperate with investigations than Dubai-based Telegram.

Still, it is unusual to target executives for crimes committed on their platforms. Although the cases were somewhat different to the allegations against Durov, US prosecutors have done so on occasion.