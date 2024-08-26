Telegram's Pavel Durov still held by French police

The Paris public prosecution office did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. French authorities have not yet confirmed Durov's arrest.

A police source told Reuters Durov was arrested at the weekend at a private jet airport close to Paris because he was the subject of an arrest warrant. A cybersecurity gendarmerie unit and the national anti-fraud police unit are leading the investigation, the source said.

"Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," Telegram said in a statement on Sunday, adding: "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."