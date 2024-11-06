Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ten counties to watch in Tuesday's US presidential election

Early results based on partial returns may not be predictive of the final vote tallies in the counties.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 05:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 05:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesUS newsDonald TrumpUS Presidential ElectionsKamala Harris

Follow us on :

Follow Us