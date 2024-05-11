Home
Ten Nepali mountain guides scale Mount Everest as it opens to climbers for spring season

The team of mountaineers led by Dandy Sherpa reached the 8,848.86 metre-tall summit at 8:15 pm on Friday, said Thani Guragain, a staff at Seven Summit Trek that organised the expedition.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 11:34 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 11:34 IST

Kathmandu: Ten mountain guides from Nepal successfully climbed Mt. Everest on Friday night, the first expedition team to scale the world's highest peak this spring season.

The team of mountaineers led by Dandy Sherpa reached the 8,848.86 metre-tall summit at 8:15 pm on Friday, said Thani Guragain, a staff at Seven Summit Trek that organised the expedition.

The mountain guides reached the summit while fixing ropes to facilitate climbers to scale the mountain.

As the rope fixing job has been completed, Mt. Everest is now open for mountaineers from both Nepal and foreign countries to climb, said Chun Bahadur Tamang, an official at the Mountaineering Section of the Department of Tourism, issuing a notice Friday night.

The rope-fixing work started Friday morning and concluded at night.

Other mountain guides who successfully climbed the Everest on Friday include Tenzing Gyaljen Sherpa, Pemba Tashi Sherpa, Lakpa Sherpa, Dawa Rinji Sherpa, Dawa Sherpa, Pam Sorji Sherpa, Suk Bahadur Tamang, Namgyal Dorje Tamang and Lakpa Rinji Sherpa, according to the department.

Altogether 414 climbers from 41 expeditions have acquired permission to scale Everest in this season.

Published 11 May 2024, 11:34 IST
World newsNepalMount EverestTrendingSherpa

