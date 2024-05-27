Thai opposition lawmaker sentenced to 2 years in jail for insulting monarchy

Bangkok: A Thai court on Monday sentenced opposition lawmaker Chonthicha Jangrew to two years in prison on Monday for insulting the monarchy, her lawyer said, over a speech she made three years ago at an anti-government protest.

Chonthicha, 31, denies the charge of lese majeste and has been granted bail pending an appeal against the decision, lawyer Marisa Pidsaya told Reuters. The court had yet to issue a statement on the sentence.

The law is one of the strictest of its kind in the world and seeks to protect Thailand's powerful monarchy from criticism, with prison terms of up to 15 years for each perceived insult.