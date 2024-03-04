Thai Supreme Court clears ex-PM Yingluck in negligence case

The court had yet to issue a statement on the ruling.

Yingluck is sister of former premier Thaksin, who was recently freed six months into an eight-year jail sentence that was commuted to a year and was served in hospital detention.

Monday's case stemmed from a 2022 complaint from the National Anti-Corruption Commission against Yingluck and four others, accusing them of damaging the country by not following bidding processes in the awarding of a government contract worth 250 million baht ($6.71 million).