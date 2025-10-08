Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'That isn't part of the plans': Britain not seeking visa deal with India, Keir Starmer says ahead of meeting with PM Modi

Starmer begins a two-day trip to India on Wednesday, bringing a trade mission of businesses to promote the trade deal, which was agreed in May, signed in July and due to come into effect next year.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 04:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 04:44 IST
India NewsWorld newsBritainKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us