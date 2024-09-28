‘That’s a lot of diamonds’: Trump lends name to $1,00,000 watch

Some in the watch world have cast doubt on the quality and retail price of the new timepieces, especially the Victory Tourbillon, which features a movement unfamiliar to many experts.

“Probably cost around $15,000 to $16,000 to make,” Ben Cook, the creator of Ben’s Watches, said in an Instagram video, suggesting a markup of at least $80,000.

Referring to a Chinese online retailer, Cook added, “Why does it look like they are AliExpress watches that were designed in about five hours?”

Still, Cook said, for around $500, the price of the lower-tier diver watches “is actually not that bad.”

Adam Golden, who runs the Instagram account Mentawatches, was less kind. He posted about the watches, saying, “If anyone buys one of these ... I have a bridge to sell you.”

Trump often wears shirts with long sleeves, making it hard to spot his watch, but he does have a bit of horological history. He has often appeared in public wearing an oversize square Vacheron Constantin Ultra-Fine 1968. He has also worn a Patek Philippe Ellipse and a yellow gold Rolex Day-Date — a classic rich-guy watch.

Last month, Trump got the watch world talking when the popular streamer Adin Ross gifted him a $50,000 everose gold Rolex Day-Date during a livestreamed interview. “They’re a good company,” Trump remarked, ticking off famous golfers who have worn Rolexes. “Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player and Arnold Palmer and all the golf guys and all the other guys.”

Trump Watches is not the first line of timepieces that Trump has marketed. In 2005, in partnership with Macy’s, he released the Donald J. Trump Signature Watch Collection, which was marketed at far lower price points, topping out at $250.

Curiously, the new Trump Watches, which are available for preorder with delivery later this fall, are not being advertised as luxury timepieces but rather as “collectible items for individual enjoyment only,” and each one includes a certificate signed by the president.

In his post on Truth Social, Trump seemed to be looking beyond the election in November to the holiday shopping season. “Would make a great Christmas Gift,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, watch No. 1 is off-limits, even to Trump’s most ardent fans. “It’s mine,” he said, “and that’s the way I want to have it.”