The move to a cashless society isn’t just a possibility, it’s well underway

The federal government last week underscored its recognition of this trend by unveiling reforms to regulate digital payment providers. Treasurer Jim Chalmers said:

"As payments increasingly become digital, our payments system needs to remain fit for purpose so that it delivers for consumers and small businesses. We want to make sure the shift to digital payments occurs in a way that promotes greater competition, innovation and productivity across our entire economy."

From big cities to remote rural corners the shift towards digital payments is evident. This raises the question, is a cashless society inevitable?

The phenomenal growth of the digital payments

The convenience of digital transactions has become irresistible for consumers and businesses and has led to the sector eclipsing traditional payment methods.