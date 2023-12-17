The rise of the Middle: New powers in geopolitics

In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the key mediator was Turkey, a significant middle power bridging Asia and Europe. In the early stages of the conflict, Turkey hosted Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul for a ceasefire and peace plan, but that fell through as Europe got more involved. Turkey had greater success in brokering two deals between Russia and Ukraine — first, on a prisoner swap from troubled war zones and second, in collaboration with the UN, the Black Sea Grain Initiative for grain exports from Ukraine to help food security in developing countries. Saudi Arabia helped in the exchange of prisoners and initiated a process for peace and reconstruction. China appointed a special envoy but made little progress, perhaps due to its proximity to Russia.