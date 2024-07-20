The roots of Joe Biden's defiance: Anger, fear, pride and regret

Publicly, he explained his decision not to run by saying that the grief process was unpredictable and that it "doesn't respect or much care about things like filing deadlines or debates and primaries and caucuses."

With President Barack Obama and Biden's wife, Jill, by his side, Joe said that "it may very well be that that process, by the time we get through it, closes the window on mounting a realistic campaign for president." In conclusion, he said, "it has closed."

But privately, people close to him said he was furious at what he saw as a concerted effort to push him aside in favor of the other candidate. It was a precursor to the kind of pressure he is now under from fellow Democrats.

Then, like now, his friends made the case that he would lose -- to Clinton and Sanders, and later to Trump. David Plouffe, Obama's top political adviser at the time, sat down with Biden and showed him polling, The Atlantic reported. "Do you really want it to end in a hotel room in Des Moines, coming in third to Bernie Sanders?" (Eight years earlier, Biden had finished fifth in the Iowa caucuses and dropped out of the race.)Joe Biden