The star witness who never testified at Trump's trial

For years, the Manhattan district attorney's office had sought to turn Weisselberg, 76, against his boss. When he refused, prosecutors indicted him, and by the time the former president's trial rolled around, they appear to have given up, concluding he would either invoke his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent or outright lie. Ahead of the trial, people with knowledge of the matter said, they did not even bother contacting Weisselberg's legal team to see what he might say on the stand.