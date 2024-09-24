The surprising reality of political violence in America

The first Trump gunman, Thomas Crooks, left behind little indication of a particular animus toward the former president and had evidently researched the possibility of assassinating Biden, too. The man accused in an apparent second attempt, Ryan W. Routh, appears to have been far more politically engaged: a one-time supporter of Trump who later turned against him, describing the former president as an "idiot" in a self-published e-book and calling the Jan. 6 attack a "catastrophe." On his since-removed account on the social platform X, he wrote in April: "DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose." The phrase echoed language that Biden, Harris and other Democrats have used in recent years.