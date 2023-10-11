'The wrath of God': Afghans mourn unimaginable loss from earthquake

By Tuesday, the death toll from the quakes had climbed to at least 1,053 people, according to the United Nations, while Taliban officials have said the true figure could be closer to 2,000.

The vast majority of those dead belonged to only 11 villages, some of which lost a quarter or more of their populations in the quake. Early Wednesday, another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit near Herat City, sending people running out of their homes for the second time in five days.