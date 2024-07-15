They were told they were in a safe area. Then came the missiles.

“What was that? What happened? What will happen? We didn’t understand,” he said, describing his panic over his four children, who had been in the tent with him. “At a moment like this, you think of one thing— what happened to you, and what might have happened to the people you were with? Have they died?”

For more than five minutes, he said, he could hear explosions, each following the previous one with less than a minute’s pause in between; then fire, smoke, sand, dead people. He said the strikes had hit two encampments with at least 100 tents in each, each tent with a family of seven or eight people, as well as the road running through it and a three-story building nearby.

He said he saw people decapitated by the strikes and others cut in half. When rescuers arrived to help, he said, they, too, were struck by missiles.

Fawzia Al Shaikh, 82, had just gone to wash her hands after having some tea with her son and daughter when half her family’s tent collapsed in the first strike. Her daughter fled in terror; Al Shaikh’s two granddaughters ran toward her, crying, “Where’s Mom?” she recalled.

Al Shaikh was trying to run with them, urging them along since she could not carry them, when another missile hit, blocking their path with flames, she said. She was praying and trying to calm her granddaughters at the same time. Then, she said, another missile fell in front of her, and the smoke made it hard to see where to go.