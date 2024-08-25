Thirteen dead after boat capsized off Yemen, migration agency says

cairo: Thirteen people have died and 14 others remain missing after a boat capsized off Yemen on Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday.

The migrant boat, carrying 25 Ethiopians and two Yemenis, had been sailing off the coast of Yemen's Taiz governorate in the southwest, IOM said.

The bodies of the deceased, 11 men and two women, were recovered along the shores of Bab al-Mandab Strait - one of the world's most important sea routes for global commodity shipments.