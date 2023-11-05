Thousands spend night under open sky in Nepal after earthquake damages their houses

“We primarily focused on search and rescue operations on day one. As the first 72 hours are considered the golden period [for successful rescue, we will prioritise search and rescue for a few more days,” Nepal Army spokesperson Brigadier General Krishna Bhandari told the Kathmandu Post. “However, relief distribution too will go hand in hand from now onward.”

The Army is using five aircraft, including a Sky Truck, to ferry rescue and medical teams to affected areas while also airlifting the injured and deceased.